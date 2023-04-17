Dominican Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Dominican Republic
New houses in Dominican Republic
All new buildings in Dominican Republic
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Dominican Republic
Residential
Apartment in Dominican Republic
House in Dominican Republic
Villa
Land in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Dominican Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
La Romana
Residential properties for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Hato Mayor
3
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 609,948
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the wh…
1 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 253,629
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
1 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 273,384
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 518,911
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 4th floor, second building beach front to dominate the beaut…
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
152 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 581,180
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the …
3 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 259,455
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 77,746
Beautiful condo project, 12 months construction, great location, walking distance to the bea…
3 room apartment
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
272 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 318,630
3 bedrooms penthouse, 3 and a half bathrooms, service room, 2 huge terraces overlooking the …
1 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 145,659
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, closet, balcony, pool. Very good for airb…
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 177,522
Incredible pool view, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with kitchen terrace, infin…
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 118,348
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms condo, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, pool, shared te…
4 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
500 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 773,815
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
3 room house
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
215 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 268,559
Modern Villas in Metro Country ClubLocated in the tourist center of Juan Dolio, in the Metro…
6 room apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
800 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 464,289
In Juan Dolio Amazing 6 Bedroom villa For Sale near Town and Beach Great Buisnes oportunity …
Properties features in La Romana, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map