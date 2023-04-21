Dominican Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Dominican Republic
New houses in Dominican Republic
All new buildings in Dominican Republic
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Dominican Republic
Residential
Apartment in Dominican Republic
House in Dominican Republic
Villa
Land in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Dominican Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
La Altagracia
Villas
Villas for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Higueey
24
Villa
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 077 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 4,914,289
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of approximately…
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
500 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
1 110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,393,859
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,513,123
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of …
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,846,814
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
800 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,712,432
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
124 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 193,289
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
806 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,370,529
Esa Villa is a contemporary refuge that exudes a serene atmosphere where the exterior panora…
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
816 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,826,400
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 036 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
1 175 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
Explore new dimensions and exciting moments in a seven-bedroom stylish home. A design that i…
Villa 9 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
11 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 714 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 4,741,058
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
298 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 328,227
Nice house in pre-construction, 6 months to finish, contract to be signed with 30% of down.4…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
9 bath
2 991 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 7,293,936
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
Villa 3 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
290 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 661,013
Built as a whole on one level and consists of: marquee, social areas, service and rooms; wit…
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
700 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,094,090
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
365 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 455,871
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
640 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,191,097
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the caribbean, with …
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
254 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 328,227
Brand new concept brought to the real estate development in Punta Cana with less concrete, m…
Villa 4 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
513 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
The finishes of the villa are as follows: the floors on all levels, both on the first and se…
Villa 4 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
700 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 1,914,658
The most incredible view a golf lover or a nature lover can enjoy in a private home, with la…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
10 bath
990 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 2,005,832
Heavily furnished 8 bedrooms villa, right in front of the beach. Incredibly designed over 3 …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
1 140 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,646,968
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 803 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 5,470,452
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
6 bath
580 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 547,045
Huge mansion for your dream life in Punta Cana. Every single thing in just 1 place. This man…
Properties features in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map