Lakefront Apartments for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Higueey
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 563 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 1,084,973
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 293 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 738,511
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
2 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 360,138
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 455,871
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 563 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 993,799
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
1 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 179 m² 4/2 Floor
€ 519,693
Marina Garden comes with an innovative concept forthose who seek tranquility and rest with t…

