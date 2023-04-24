Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Vega
  4. Jarabacoa

Residential properties for sale in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 204,697
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 9 bath 2 991 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 7,278,112
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
1 room apartment in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 253,460
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
2 room apartment in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 118,269
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms condo, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, pool, shared te…
Villa 2 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
1 bath 92 m²
€ 245,636
Situated in the picturesque and tranquil Dominicus area of Bayahibe, this spectacular 92.4…
3 room house in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 213,795
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
3 room house in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 172,855
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 563 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 1,082,619
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
4 room house in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 429 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 454,882
Stunning 3 levels villa in the high and priviledged city of Puerto Plata called Torre Alta. …
3 room house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 420 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,417
Stuning Villa in the heart of Sosua batey Located at 5 minuts driving distance from Internat…
3 room house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 325 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 509,468
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
2 room house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 272,656
BRIGHT, SMART TROPICAL SPACES!Modern sophistication meets tropical life. Villa Sunbreeze mer…

Properties features in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir