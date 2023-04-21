Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

24 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 077 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,914,289
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of ​​approximately…
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,393,859
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,513,123
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of …
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,846,814
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,712,432
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
Villa 3 room villa in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 124 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 193,289
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 806 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,370,529
Esa Villa is a contemporary refuge that exudes a serene atmosphere where the exterior panora…
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 816 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,826,400
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 036 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 175 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
Explore new dimensions and exciting moments in a seven-bedroom stylish home. A design that i…
Villa 9 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
11 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 714 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,741,058
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
Villa 4 room villa in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 298 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 328,227
Nice house in pre-construction, 6 months to finish, contract to be signed with 30% of down.4…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 9 bath 2 991 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 7,293,936
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
Villa 3 room villa in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 661,013
Built as a whole on one level and consists of: marquee, social areas, service and rooms; wit…
Villa 4 room villa in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 700 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,094,090
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
Villa 3 room villa in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 365 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 455,871
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 640 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,191,097
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the caribbean, with …
Villa 3 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 254 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 328,227
Brand new concept brought to the real estate development in Punta Cana with less concrete, m…
Villa 4 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 513 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
The finishes of the villa are as follows: the floors on all levels, both on the first and se…
Villa 4 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 700 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,914,658
The most incredible view a golf lover or a nature lover can enjoy in a private home, with la…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 10 bath 990 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,005,832
Heavily furnished 8 bedrooms villa, right in front of the beach. Incredibly designed over 3 …
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 803 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 5,470,452
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
Villa 3 room villa in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 6 bath 580 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 547,045
Huge mansion for your dream life in Punta Cana. Every single thing in just 1 place. This man…

