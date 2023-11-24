Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Dominican Republic
  4. Higueey
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse with balcony, with jacuzzi, with washer in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Townhouse with balcony, with jacuzzi, with washer
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€105,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Townhouse with Piscina, with Agua in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Townhouse with Piscina, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€87,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
3 room townhouse with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€197,298
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com

Properties features in Higueey, Dominican Republic

with beach
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir