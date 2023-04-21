Dominican Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Dominican Republic
New houses in Dominican Republic
All new buildings in Dominican Republic
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Dominican Republic
Residential
Apartment in Dominican Republic
House in Dominican Republic
Villa
Land in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Dominican Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
La Altagracia
Higueey
Houses
Houses for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic
House
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 077 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 4,914,289
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of approximately…
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
500 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 533,369
The villa is a mixture of comfort, luxury and convenience in a dream area, access to the bea…
4 room house
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
396 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 615,426
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 227,936
Stylish low cost 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closet, pool, little yard. This one is alr…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
1 110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,393,859
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,513,123
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of …
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,846,814
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
800 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,712,432
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
124 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 193,289
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
806 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,370,529
Esa Villa is a contemporary refuge that exudes a serene atmosphere where the exterior panora…
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
816 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,826,400
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 036 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
1 175 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
Explore new dimensions and exciting moments in a seven-bedroom stylish home. A design that i…
Villa 9 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
11 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 714 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 4,741,058
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
350 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 455,871
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
250 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 360,138
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
298 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 328,227
Nice house in pre-construction, 6 months to finish, contract to be signed with 30% of down.4…
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 136,761
One story (1 floor) single family house in gated community with private beach. 3 rooms, 2 ba…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
9 bath
2 991 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 7,293,936
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 214,259
Single family house, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a half, private pool, private beach ac…
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 214,259
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 173,231
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
Villa 3 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
290 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 661,013
Built as a whole on one level and consists of: marquee, social areas, service and rooms; wit…
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
700 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,094,090
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
365 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 455,871
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
640 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,191,097
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the caribbean, with …
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
254 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 328,227
Brand new concept brought to the real estate development in Punta Cana with less concrete, m…
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
1 master bedroom with bathroom, steam generator shower cabin, walking closet and terrace wit…
Villa 4 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
513 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
The finishes of the villa are as follows: the floors on all levels, both on the first and se…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Higueey, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map