Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Altagracia
  4. Higueey
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

House To archive
Clear all
50 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 077 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,914,289
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of ​​approximately…
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
4 room house in Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 533,369
The villa is a mixture of comfort, luxury and convenience in a dream area, access to the bea…
4 room house in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 396 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 615,426
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
3 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 227,936
Stylish low cost 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closet, pool, little yard. This one is alr…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,393,859
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,513,123
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of …
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,846,814
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,712,432
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
Villa 3 room villa in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 124 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 193,289
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 806 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,370,529
Esa Villa is a contemporary refuge that exudes a serene atmosphere where the exterior panora…
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 816 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,826,400
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 036 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 175 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
Explore new dimensions and exciting moments in a seven-bedroom stylish home. A design that i…
Villa 9 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
11 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 714 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,741,058
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
4 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 455,871
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
4 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 360,138
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
Villa 4 room villa in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 298 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 328,227
Nice house in pre-construction, 6 months to finish, contract to be signed with 30% of down.4…
3 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 136,761
One story (1 floor) single family house in gated community with private beach. 3 rooms, 2 ba…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 9 bath 2 991 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 7,293,936
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
3 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 214,259
Single family house, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a half, private pool, private beach ac…
3 room house in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 214,259
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
3 room house in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 173,231
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
Villa 3 room villa in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 661,013
Built as a whole on one level and consists of: marquee, social areas, service and rooms; wit…
Villa 4 room villa in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 700 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,094,090
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
Villa 3 room villa in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 365 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 455,871
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 640 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,191,097
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the caribbean, with …
Villa 3 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 254 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 328,227
Brand new concept brought to the real estate development in Punta Cana with less concrete, m…
4 room house in Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
1 master bedroom with bathroom, steam generator shower cabin, walking closet and terrace wit…
Villa 4 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 513 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
The finishes of the villa are as follows: the floors on all levels, both on the first and se…

Properties features in Higueey, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go