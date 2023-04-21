Dominican Republic
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
La Altagracia
Higueey
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 50,966
This is a complex of 48 Caribbean-style apartments, created to be the home of professionals …
2 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
183 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 683,807
4th level, beachfront.Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, extractor fan, air condition…
3 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
259 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 901,713
Welcome to Bavaro Punta Cana’s Premiere First Class Luxury development, designed and created…
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
563 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 1,084,973
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 85,704
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 85,704
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
3 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
232 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 455,871
534 apartments1, 2 and 3 bedroomsstudio apartmentsOnly 5 minutes from Downtown Punta CanaLoc…
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
57 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 68,381
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
3 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 159,555
DUPLEX VILLAS WITH 3 BEDROOMS + 2.5 BATHROOMSWITH JACUZZI & DOUBLE CANOPY WITH PERGOLA. …
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 91,995
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, community pool, gym.Great location, in front …
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 117,524
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including terrace upstairs, kitchen, living room, community pool, g…
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 74,945
Great location, in front of Iberostar 5 star resorts in Punta Cana. Will be one of the fines…
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 77,680
Great location, in front of Iberostar 5 star resorts in Punta Cana. Will be one of the fines…
1 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
149 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 366,520
Penthouse, 6th floor 1 bedrooms + family room, incredible view. Located in one of the most e…
2 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 292,213
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace, incredible view. Located in one of the most exclusive and sp…
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 378,373
3 bedrooms, terrace, incredible view. Located in one of the most exclusive and spectacular a…
1 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 213,348
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace, incredible view. Located in one of the most exclusive and sp…
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
319 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 528,810
Penthouse, 6th floor 2 bedrooms + family room, incredible view. Located in one of the most e…
4 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 271,699
Penthouse with terrace located 200 m from the beach, in a quiet, safe and well-guarded resid…
1 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
5/4 Floor
€ 236,141
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
1 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 159,555
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
1 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 181,437
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
1 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 144,967
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
5 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 028 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 3,501,581
First high-rise building on the east coast of the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), just minu…
2 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 355,579
It is an ultra-luxury project in the most important tourist destination in the Dominican Rep…
2 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 75,128
Affordable single family house of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen and living area. A pr…
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
293 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 738,511
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
2 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
155 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 360,138
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 455,871
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
1 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 174,507
Amazing Punta Cana's most iconic condo hotel, Cana Rock, at the Hard Rock Community, th…
