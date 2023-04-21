Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

90 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 077 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,914,289
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of ​​approximately…
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 774,981
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
2 room apartment in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 50,966
This is a complex of 48 Caribbean-style apartments, created to be the home of professionals …
4 room house in Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 533,369
The villa is a mixture of comfort, luxury and convenience in a dream area, access to the bea…
2 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 683,807
4th level, beachfront.Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, extractor fan, air condition…
4 room house in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 396 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 615,426
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
3 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 259 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 901,713
Welcome to Bavaro Punta Cana’s Premiere First Class Luxury development, designed and created…
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 563 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 1,084,973
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
3 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 227,936
Stylish low cost 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closet, pool, little yard. This one is alr…
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,513,123
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,393,859
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,846,814
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,712,432
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
Villa 3 room villa in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 124 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 193,289
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 85,704
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 85,704
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
3 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 232 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 455,871
534 apartments1, 2 and 3 bedroomsstudio apartmentsOnly 5 minutes from Downtown Punta CanaLoc…
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,381
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 806 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,370,529
Esa Villa is a contemporary refuge that exudes a serene atmosphere where the exterior panora…
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 816 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,826,400
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
Villa 6 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 036 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 175 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,373,445
Explore new dimensions and exciting moments in a seven-bedroom stylish home. A design that i…
Villa 9 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
11 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 714 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,741,058
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
3 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 159,555
DUPLEX VILLAS WITH 3 BEDROOMS + 2.5 BATHROOMSWITH JACUZZI & DOUBLE CANOPY WITH PERGOLA. …
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 91,995
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, community pool, gym.Great location, in front …
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 117,524
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including terrace upstairs, kitchen, living room, community pool, g…
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 74,945
Great location, in front of Iberostar 5 star resorts in Punta Cana. Will be one of the fines…
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 77,680
Great location, in front of Iberostar 5 star resorts in Punta Cana. Will be one of the fines…
4 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 455,871
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
4 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 360,138
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…

