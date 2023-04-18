Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 179 m² 4/2 Floor
€ 521,756
Marina Garden comes with an innovative concept forthose who seek tranquility and rest with t…
3 room housein Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 228,749
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house with private beach access, gated commuity next to re…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 242 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 402,667
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
3 room housein Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 137,304
One story (1 floor) single family house in gated community with private beach. 3 rooms, 2 ba…
3 room housein Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 228,840
Stylish low cost 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closet, pool, little yard. This one is alr…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 232 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 392,690
Stunning ocean-view penthouse located in an incredible beach access community, this condomin…
3 room apartmentin Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 147 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 137,304
Huge 3 bedrooms appartment and its service room with bathroom, at one of the expatriate area…
3 room housein Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 594,985
1st Level:Entrance hall- Double room-2 bathrooms-Family room-Dining room-Kitchen- Washing ar…
3 room housein Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 215 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 270,031
Modern Villas in Metro Country ClubLocated in the tourist center of Juan Dolio, in the Metro…
2 room apartmentin Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m² 6/21 Floor
€ 251,724
2 bedrooms, master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in-closet, 2.5 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, …
Villa 3 room villain Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
3 bath 150 m²
€ 594,985
Spectacular Ocean View Penthouse along the Caribbean sea Captivating and breathtaking is th…
2 room housein Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 434,796
Live in a place where nature and the comfort of the house of your dreams are combined in per…

