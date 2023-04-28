Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in El Seibo, Dominican Republic

Soon there will be properties
Villa 6 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
6 bath 980 m²
€ 1,808,450
Elegant and modern, villa Los Mangos is located in the heart of Casa de Campo, facing due ea…
3 room house in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 634,544
1st Level:Entrance hall- Double room-2 bathrooms-Family room-Dining room-Kitchen- Washing ar…
4 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 358,064
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
3 room house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 317,272
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 563 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 1,078,724
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
7 room apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
14 Number of rooms 7 bath 600 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,223,763
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
3 room house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 226,623
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
Villa 3 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
3 bath 150 m²
€ 589,219
Spectacular Ocean View Penthouse along the Caribbean sea Captivating and breathtaking is th…
Villa 5 room villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,696,811
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
3 room apartment in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 258,350
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
1 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 216,651
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 1 140 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,625,964
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…

