Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Distrito Nacional
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6 room house
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 10 bath 800 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,498,517
High end luxurious house at the heart of Down Town Santo Domingo, where you can barely find …

Properties features in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir