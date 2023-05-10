Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dominican Republic

1 BHK
23
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
25
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
€ 346,568
Penthouse 2 rooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
€ 255,366
1 room apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 127,683
2 room apartment in Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 182,404

Regions with properties for sale

Higueey
La Altagracia
Puerto Plata
Salcedo
La Romana
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
Nagua
Distrito Nacional
Santo Domingo

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir