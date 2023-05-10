Dominican Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Dominican Republic
House in Dominican Republic
Villa
Land in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Dominican Republic
1 BHK
23
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
25
Apartment
Clear all
4 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
3
2
179 m²
45/5
€ 346,568
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
2
129 m²
45/5
€ 255,366
1 room apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
1
76 m²
2/5
€ 127,683
2 room apartment
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
3
2
112 m²
2/5
€ 182,404
Regions with properties for sale
Higueey
La Altagracia
Puerto Plata
Salcedo
La Romana
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
Nagua
Distrito Nacional
Santo Domingo
Properties features in Dominican Republic
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map