Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Apartments for sale

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Dominican Republic

1 BHK
23
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
25
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 1,085,304
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Floor 2/6
€ 738,736
2 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 451,450
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 456,010
3 room apartment in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 994,102

Regions with properties for sale

Higueey
La Altagracia
Puerto Plata
Salcedo
La Romana
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
Nagua
Distrito Nacional
Santo Domingo

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir