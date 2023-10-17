Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dominican Republic

Higueey
48
La Altagracia
48
Puerto Plata
19
Salcedo
17
La Romana
12
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
8
Nagua
8
Distrito Nacional
6
1 room studio apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room studio apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Студия на продажу в Баваро, расположена в комплексе El Dorado Residence, курорт Пунта Кана. …
€84,581
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Квартира с одной спальней рядом с пляжем расположена на 2 этаже в резиденции El Dorado, Бава…
€118,794
1 room apartment in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Новая резиденция в Пунта Канe THE SEED с 470 квартирами, расположенными в 12 пятиэтажных зда…
€109,290
1 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 15
Новый проект с видом на Пунта Кану скоро будет построен на утесе Верон в Доминиканской Респу…
€85,436
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Новые большие апартаменты в новом проекте Serena Village расположены недалеко от главной авт…
€88,012
1 room apartment in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Новый проект City Place в Пунта Кане просто обязан удовлетворить все желания тех, кто решил …
€100,880
1 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Новые квартиры в Вероне, Пунта Кана, строятся в рамках проекта Pion Reserve Residences. Это …
€65,574
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Новые квартиры в Баваро скоро примут своих владельцев в Blue Marlin Boulevard Residences. Эт…
€80,780
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Квартира рядом с пляжем Бибихагуа находится всего в 5 минутах от пляжа. Вы можете наслаждать…
€109,290
3 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Недорогая квартира с 3 спальнями, расположенная на 4 этаже в новой части резиденции Сьюдад д…
€71,276
2 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2-комнатная квартира расположена в Пуэбло Баваро, район Верон, курорт Пунта Кана. Эта кварти…
€77,929
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/5
Beautiful swim-up 2 bedrooms, in the very exclusive Cap cana, with access to Juanillo beach,…
€375,388
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 15/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€332,623
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 8/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€356,381
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€114,992
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 2 levels, roof top, studio room, nu furniture included. Price slightly negotiable
€593,969
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
€237,588
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with dish washer in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
Laguna City will include 9 condominium buildings divided into 3 four-story groups with 171 o…
€103,588
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/4
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the wh…
€636,735
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
€264,768
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
€285,390
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 4th floor, second building beach front to dominate the beaut…
€541,700
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the …
€606,703
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
€270,850
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
€475,175
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new tower in the heart of Downtown Santo Domingo, the rich area of Gazcue, overlooking…
€741,273
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 6/21
2 bedrooms, master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in-closet, 2.5 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, …
€261,346
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
€541,700
5 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 638 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
€1,47M
7 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Floor 4/4
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
€1,28M

