Realting.com
Residential
Dominican Republic
Distrito Nacional
Santo Domingo
11112
Residential properties for sale in 11112, Dominican Republic
Clear all
3 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6
3
300 m²
9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
€ 514,530
Recommend
5 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
7
5
638 m²
16/17
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
€ 1,399,162
Recommend
6 room house
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
7
10
800 m²
1/2
High end luxurious house at the heart of Down Town Santo Domingo, where you can barely find …
€ 1,489,430
Recommend
Properties features in 11112, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
