  2. Residential
  3. Dominican Republic
  4. Distrito Nacional
  5. Santo Domingo
  6. 11112

Residential properties for sale in 11112, Dominican Republic

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
€ 514,530
5 room apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 638 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
€ 1,399,162
6 room house in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6 room house
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/2
High end luxurious house at the heart of Down Town Santo Domingo, where you can barely find …
€ 1,489,430

