Czech Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Czech Republic
New houses in Czech Republic
All new buildings in Czech Republic
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Czech Republic
Residential
Apartment in Czech Republic
House in Czech Republic
Land in Czech Republic
Luxury Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Czech Republic
Hotel
Revenue house
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Czech Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
House
Castle
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Northeast
Liberecky kraj
okres Jablonec nad Nisou
Zelezny Brod
Residential properties for sale in Zelezny Brod, Czech Republic
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
€ 130,378
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 99,578
Apartment 2 + kk 47 m² in Karlovy Vary 4th floor of a brick house Apartment and house after …
Apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
57 m²
€ 288,610
House 57m2 with cosy garden, 15 min from Prague The house is insulated, plastic windows, wit…
3 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
71 m²
€ 262,685
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 278,217
Apartment with one bedroom (2 + kk) on the 2nd floor of the complex of new buildings The tot…
Apartment
Bustehrad, Czech Republic
158 m²
€ 338,918
townhouse 5 + kk, 158 m2, terrace with gazebo and beautiful garden Heated floors The townhou…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 192,481
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 230,283
3 room apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 161,780
3 + 1 75m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house + loggia + basement The bonus is a fitness cent…
2 room apartment
Premysleni, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 267,709
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 59 m ² in Prague 6b Kamytska Street Third floor brick house without…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 223,213
Apartment 2 + kk 46 m ² in Prague 3 & # 8212; Zhizhkov 4th floor brick house with windows t…
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
€ 600,468
Apartment for sale 3 + kk 96 m² + 42m2 terrace in the residence Central Park (Prague 3) 10th…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map