Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Ustecky kraj

Pool Residential properties for sale in Ustecky kraj, Czech Republic

okres Usti nad Labem
31
Usti nad Labem
29
okres Most
25
okres Teplice
16
Teplice
16
Most
11
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 67,431
Apartment 3 + 1 55m2 on the 7 floor of the panel house The apartment was completely reconstr…

Properties features in Ustecky kraj, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir