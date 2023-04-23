Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres Tabor
  6. Tabor
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tabor, Czech Republic

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Tabor, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Tabor, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 197,223
We offer to purchase the Apartment 3+kk and with a total area of 90 m ² and in the city of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir