Houses for sale in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic

okres Praha-vychod
4
okres Kladno
2
okres Praha-zapad
2
okres Pribram
2
Libusin
1
okres Benesov
1
okres Mlada Boleslav
1
12 properties total found
9 room house in Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
9 room house
Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
11 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 267 m² Number of floors 3
€ 649,000
I would like to offer you this beautiful house owned by my parents. This work of art is an …
House in Stetkovice, Czech Republic
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 234,015
House in Masecin, Czech Republic
House
Masecin, Czech Republic
167 m²
€ 468,029
House in Stetkovice, Czech Republic
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 234,015
House in Libusin, Czech Republic
House
Libusin, Czech Republic
320 m²
€ 838,198
Dovolujeme si Vám nabídnout k prodeji výjimečné luxusní rodinné sídlo s užitnou plochou dom…
House in Zvanovice, Czech Republic
House
Zvanovice, Czech Republic
129 m²
€ 362,505
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
House in Bast, Czech Republic
House
Bast, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 309,270
A townhouse in 15 minutes drive by car from Prague. Site of 221 sq.m and area of the house …
House in Stechovice, Czech Republic
House
Stechovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 362,505
We offer for sale the small private house in 15 minutes from Prague. One-storey house brick and.
House in Lounovice, Czech Republic
House
Lounovice, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 387,855
The one-storey house in style of a bungalow of 120 sq.m and uchastoky of 1.120 sq.m. In hom…
House in Zvanovice, Czech Republic
House
Zvanovice, Czech Republic
129 m²
€ 362,505
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
House in Vrbicany, Czech Republic
House
Vrbicany, Czech Republic
110 m²
€ 189,423
The house of 110 m ² and the site of 273 m ² near the village of Slana (17 km from Prague) …
House in Zvestov, Czech Republic
House
Zvestov, Czech Republic
360 m²
€ 197,223
The house of 360 m ² and the site of 1,182 m ² near the city of Beneshov (30 km from Prague…

