Czech Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Czech Republic
New houses in Czech Republic
All new buildings in Czech Republic
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Czech Republic
Residential
Apartment in Czech Republic
House in Czech Republic
Land in Czech Republic
Luxury Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Czech Republic
Hotel
Revenue house
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Czech Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
House
Castle
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Central Bohemia
Stredocesky kraj
Houses
Houses for sale in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic
okres Praha-vychod
4
okres Kladno
2
okres Praha-zapad
2
okres Pribram
2
Libusin
1
okres Benesov
1
okres Mlada Boleslav
1
House
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
11 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 267 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 649,000
I would like to offer you this beautiful house owned by my parents. This work of art is an …
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 234,015
House
Masecin, Czech Republic
167 m²
€ 468,029
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 234,015
House
Libusin, Czech Republic
320 m²
€ 838,198
Dovolujeme si Vám nabídnout k prodeji výjimečné luxusní rodinné sídlo s užitnou plochou dom…
House
Zvanovice, Czech Republic
129 m²
€ 362,505
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
House
Bast, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 309,270
A townhouse in 15 minutes drive by car from Prague. Site of 221 sq.m and area of the house …
House
Stechovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 362,505
We offer for sale the small private house in 15 minutes from Prague. One-storey house brick and.
House
Lounovice, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 387,855
The one-storey house in style of a bungalow of 120 sq.m and uchastoky of 1.120 sq.m. In hom…
House
Zvanovice, Czech Republic
129 m²
€ 362,505
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
House
Vrbicany, Czech Republic
110 m²
€ 189,423
The house of 110 m ² and the site of 273 m ² near the village of Slana (17 km from Prague) …
House
Zvestov, Czech Republic
360 m²
€ 197,223
The house of 360 m ² and the site of 1,182 m ² near the city of Beneshov (30 km from Prague…
Properties features in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map