  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic

okres Nymburk
10
Milovice
6
Melnik
5
Neratovice
5
Pribram
5
Beroun
3
Mlada Boleslav
3
okres Rakovnik
3
160 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 99,840
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 108,459
1 room apartment in Otvovice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Otvovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 99,450
Apartment in Studene, Czech Republic
Apartment
Studene, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 399,692
Apartment in Roblin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Roblin, Czech Republic
134 m²
€ 698,100
Apartment in Zlata, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zlata, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 624,423
Apartment in Radejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Radejovice, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 752,700
Apartment in Jesenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Jesenice, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 622,635
Apartment in Statenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Statenice, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 604,344
Apartment in Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
Apartment
Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
123 m²
€ 497,706
Apartment in Sestajovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sestajovice, Czech Republic
148 m²
€ 642,318
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 176,748
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 148,589
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 184,380
4 room apartment in Milin, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Milin, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 148,629
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
82 m²
€ 116,493
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 107,254
3 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 136,500
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 107,250
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 116,805
3 room apartment in Rasovice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Rasovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 117,390
3 room apartment in Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 116,610
Apartment in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic
Apartment
Nehvizdy, Czech Republic
930 m²
€ 988,650
We offer for sale a place technically equipped for the production or storage of products in …
Apartment in Slany, Czech Republic
Apartment
Slany, Czech Republic
1 781 m²
€ 486,603
Warehouse and production facilities, locker rooms, showers, toilets, office, garage and tech…
Apartment in Mnichovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Mnichovice, Czech Republic
85 m²
€ 266,175
completely renovated brick house 85m2 with a plot of 315m2, layout 3 + 1, there is a garage …

Properties features in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
