Realting.com
Czech Republic
Central Bohemia
Stredocesky kraj
Residential properties for sale in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic
okres Praha-zapad
18
okres Benesov
17
okres Melnik
13
okres Kolin
12
okres Beroun
10
okres Nymburk
10
okres Pribram
10
okres Mlada Boleslav
9
Milovice
6
Melnik
5
Neratovice
5
Pribram
5
Beroun
3
Mlada Boleslav
3
okres Rakovnik
3
Vlasim
3
Breznice
2
Kolin
2
Libusin
2
Slany
2
172 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
11 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 267 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 649,000
I would like to offer you this beautiful house owned by my parents. This work of art is an …
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 99,840
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
39 m²
€ 108,459
1 room apartment
Otvovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 99,450
Apartment
Studene, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 399,692
Apartment
Roblin, Czech Republic
134 m²
€ 698,100
Apartment
Zlata, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 624,423
Apartment
Radejovice, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 752,700
Apartment
Jesenice, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 622,635
Apartment
Statenice, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 604,344
Apartment
Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
123 m²
€ 497,706
Apartment
Sestajovice, Czech Republic
148 m²
€ 642,318
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
98 m²
€ 176,748
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 148,589
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 184,380
4 room apartment
Milin, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 148,629
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
82 m²
€ 116,493
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 107,254
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 234,015
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
48 m²
€ 136,500
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 107,250
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 116,805
3 room apartment
Rasovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
€ 117,390
3 room apartment
Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 116,610
House
Masecin, Czech Republic
167 m²
€ 468,029
