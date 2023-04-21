Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj

Residential properties for sale in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic

okres Praha-zapad
18
okres Benesov
17
okres Melnik
13
okres Kolin
12
okres Beroun
10
okres Nymburk
10
okres Pribram
10
okres Mlada Boleslav
9
9 room house in Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
9 room house
Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
11 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 267 m² Number of floors 3
€ 649,000
I would like to offer you this beautiful house owned by my parents. This work of art is an …
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 99,840
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 108,459
1 room apartment in Otvovice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Otvovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 99,450
Apartment in Studene, Czech Republic
Apartment
Studene, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 399,692
Apartment in Roblin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Roblin, Czech Republic
134 m²
€ 698,100
Apartment in Zlata, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zlata, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 624,423
Apartment in Radejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Radejovice, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 752,700
Apartment in Jesenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Jesenice, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 622,635
Apartment in Statenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Statenice, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 604,344
Apartment in Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
Apartment
Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
123 m²
€ 497,706
Apartment in Sestajovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sestajovice, Czech Republic
148 m²
€ 642,318
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 176,748
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 148,589
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 184,380
4 room apartment in Milin, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Milin, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 148,629
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
82 m²
€ 116,493
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 107,254
House in Stetkovice, Czech Republic
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 234,015
3 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 136,500
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 107,250
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 116,805
3 room apartment in Rasovice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Rasovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 117,390
3 room apartment in Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 116,610
House in Masecin, Czech Republic
House
Masecin, Czech Republic
167 m²
€ 468,029

Properties features in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
