Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemian Region
  4. Prague
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Prague, Czech Republic

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villain Prague, Czech Republic
Villa Villa
Prague, Czech Republic
1 472 m²
€ 2,500,000
Czech Republic 40 km from Prague Modern villa in the park area Beautiful modern villa in a v…

Properties features in Prague, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir