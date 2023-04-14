Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemian Region
  4. Prague
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Prague, Czech Republic

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castlein Prague, Czech Republic
Castle
Prague, Czech Republic
4 000 m²
€ 5,600,000
Czech Republic.Olomouc, 250 km from Prague, 80 km from Brno Castle in eastern Bohemia Old Ca…

Properties features in Prague, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir