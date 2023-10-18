Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Plzensky kraj
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Plzensky kraj, Czech Republic

House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Zruc, Czech Republic
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Zruc, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
I offer for sale a cozy modern family house with a basement, ground floor and attic 2+1, bui…
€480,000

