Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Plana
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Plana, Czech Republic

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Plana, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Plana, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€74,061
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir