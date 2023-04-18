Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pardubicky kraj, Czech Republic

Soon there will be properties
Housein Vcelna, Czech Republic
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 580,939
2 room apartmentin Northeast, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Northeast, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 196,966
We offer for sale a very good apartment 2 + kk (originally 3 + kk) with a balcony in the ver…
2 room apartmentin Northeast, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Northeast, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 123,222
We offer for sale an apartment of 2 + kk with an area of 36 m2, which has just undergone an …
Apartmentin Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
300 m²
€ 164,473
Offer for sale family house 300m2 in Dolny Slivno village (30 minutes from Black Bridge in P…
2 room apartmentin Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 137,061
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house, where a total of 4 residential u…
3 room apartmentin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 167,582
We offer for sale an apartment 3 + 1 + L in a quiet place of Karlovy Vary, overlooking the p…
4 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 769,455
Dovolujeme si Vám nabídnout reprezentativní, luxusní a skvěle dispozičně řešeného bytu 4 + k…
3 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 344,530
We offer for sale a beautiful, bright apartment 3 + 1 / L with an area of 74 m2 + loggia 5 m…
3 room apartmentin okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 65,441
Apartment 3 + 1 73m2 after reconstruction of 2016 on the 6th floor of the panel house Quiet…
3 room apartmentin Mělník District, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Mělník District, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 146,881
Apartment 3 + kk 58 m ² for sale in Melnik 6th floor of panel house Apartment and house afte…
Apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
Apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 418,312
separate family house 120m2 with layout 4 + 1, with spacious garden, conveniently located in…
1 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 172,625
apartment 1 + 1 34m2 on the 4 floor of a brick house + crypt gas boiler heating Ceiling heig…

