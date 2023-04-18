Czech Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Czech Republic
New houses in Czech Republic
All new buildings in Czech Republic
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Czech Republic
Residential
Apartment in Czech Republic
House in Czech Republic
Land in Czech Republic
Luxury Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Czech Republic
Hotel
Revenue house
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Czech Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
House
Castle
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Northeast
Pardubicky kraj
Residential properties for sale in Pardubicky kraj, Czech Republic
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 580,939
2 room apartment
Northeast, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 196,966
We offer for sale a very good apartment 2 + kk (originally 3 + kk) with a balcony in the ver…
2 room apartment
Northeast, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 123,222
We offer for sale an apartment of 2 + kk with an area of 36 m2, which has just undergone an …
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
300 m²
€ 164,473
Offer for sale family house 300m2 in Dolny Slivno village (30 minutes from Black Bridge in P…
2 room apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 137,061
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house, where a total of 4 residential u…
3 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 167,582
We offer for sale an apartment 3 + 1 + L in a quiet place of Karlovy Vary, overlooking the p…
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
141 m²
€ 769,455
Dovolujeme si Vám nabídnout reprezentativní, luxusní a skvěle dispozičně řešeného bytu 4 + k…
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 344,530
We offer for sale a beautiful, bright apartment 3 + 1 / L with an area of 74 m2 + loggia 5 m…
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
€ 65,441
Apartment 3 + 1 73m2 after reconstruction of 2016 on the 6th floor of the panel house Quiet…
3 room apartment
Mělník District, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
58 m²
€ 146,881
Apartment 3 + kk 58 m ² for sale in Melnik 6th floor of panel house Apartment and house afte…
Apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 418,312
separate family house 120m2 with layout 4 + 1, with spacious garden, conveniently located in…
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
€ 172,625
apartment 1 + 1 34m2 on the 4 floor of a brick house + crypt gas boiler heating Ceiling heig…
Properties features in Pardubicky kraj, Czech Republic
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map