Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southeast
  4. Jihomoravsky kraj
  5. okres Vyskov
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in okres Vyskov, Czech Republic

Rousinov
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Rousinov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rousinov, Czech Republic
134 m²
€ 203,073
two-story building with a layout of 3 + 1 The family home is located on a very quiet street …
Apartment in Milesovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Milesovice, Czech Republic
280 m²
€ 187,980
family townhouse 5 + 1, 280m2 . Gas boiler and water heating. Spacious cellar The built-up a…

Properties features in okres Vyskov, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir