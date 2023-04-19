Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Southwest
Jihocesky kraj
okres Strakonice
Residential properties for sale in okres Strakonice, Czech Republic
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
€ 208,120
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
25 m²
€ 155,641
I offer for sale an apartment 1 + kk measuring 25 m2. The apartment is located on the 2nd fl…
2 room apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 107,937
2 apartment + 1 60m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment was renovated a few years…
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 579,645
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms
101 m²
€ 583,866
1 room apartment
Brno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 131,713
Apartment 1 kk with a total area of 26 m2 is located near the historical center of Brno. Mor…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
2 Floor
€ 364,677
We would like to offer you a completely renovated apartment 2 + kk with a size of 59 m2, loc…
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
86 m²
€ 166,774
The house is completely renovated and connected to all communications. The attic is very spa…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
37 m²
€ 196,212
apartment 2 + kk 37m2 on the 6th floor of a brick house with an elevator There are all ameni…
4 room apartment
Brno, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms
96 m²
€ 391,517
apartment 4 + kk 96m2 on the 4th floor You can park outside the house without a problem even…
Apartment
Nejdek, Czech Republic
235 m²
€ 159,453
We offer for sale a brick family house with a layout of 7 + 2 in a quiet part of Sucha near …
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
1 120 m²
€ 1,005,626
commercial land with a total area of 12,365 m2, located in the western part of the villa…
