Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. okres Plzen-sever

Residential properties for sale in okres Plzen-sever, Czech Republic

1 property total found
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Zruc, Czech Republic
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Zruc, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
I offer for sale a cozy modern family house with a basement, ground floor and attic 2+1, bui…
€480,000

Properties features in okres Plzen-sever, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir