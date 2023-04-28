Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic

Pilsen
3
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 192,699
3 apartment + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house — The house has been completely…
4 room apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 202,098
apartment 4 + 1 89m2 after repair from one room access to a large loggia (6.3 m) One bathroo…
3 room apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 163,917
3 + 1 75m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house + loggia + basement The bonus is a fitness cent…

