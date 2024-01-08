Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. okres Klatovy
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in okres Klatovy, Czech Republic

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in cernikov, Czech Republic
5 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
cernikov, Czech Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 14 500 m²
Beautiful vintage house renovated since 2005. Coal/ wood heating, floor heating, wood ovens …
€400,000
Leave a request

Properties features in okres Klatovy, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir