Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres Jindrichuv Hradec
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in okres Jindrichuv Hradec, Czech Republic

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
House
Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
152 m²
€ 88,052
House in Majdalena, Czech Republic
House
Majdalena, Czech Republic
18 720 m²
€ 491,448
House in Buk, Czech Republic
House
Buk, Czech Republic
522 m²
€ 176,525

Properties features in okres Jindrichuv Hradec, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir