  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres ceske Budejovice

Residential properties for sale in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic

Hluboka nad Vltavou
2
České Budějovice
2
Lisov
1
Rudolfov
1
10 properties total found
Apartmentin Sevetin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sevetin, Czech Republic
39 m²
€ 98,250
Housein Olesnice, Czech Republic
House
Olesnice, Czech Republic
118 m²
€ 179,767
Apartmentin okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
24 m²
€ 104,719
Housein Lisov, Czech Republic
House
Lisov, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 132,615
Apartmentin Hlinsko, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hlinsko, Czech Republic
50 m²
€ 128,323
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
77 m²
€ 214,519
Housein Srubec, Czech Republic
House
Srubec, Czech Republic
210 m²
€ 385,705
Housein Vcelna, Czech Republic
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 583,062
Housein okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
House
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
170 m²
€ 218,450
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
75 m²
€ 278,964

Properties features in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic

