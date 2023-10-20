Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Odolena Voda
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Odolena Voda, Czech Republic

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Odolena Voda, Czech Republic
Apartment
Odolena Voda, Czech Republic
Area 116 m²
Sale 3 + kk + dressing room, on a plot of 442m2 The house is heated by an electric boiler + …
€362,700
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir