Czech Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Czech Republic
New houses in Czech Republic
All new buildings in Czech Republic
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Czech Republic
Residential
Apartment in Czech Republic
House in Czech Republic
Land in Czech Republic
Luxury Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Czech Republic
Hotel
Revenue house
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Czech Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
House
Castle
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Southwest
Jihocesky kraj
okres ceske Budejovice
Lisov
Residential properties for sale in Lisov, Czech Republic
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Lisov, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 130,182
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map