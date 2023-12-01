Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Kralovehradecky kraj

Residential properties for sale in Kralovehradecky kraj, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Trutnov, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Trutnov, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 25 m²
€68,250
per month
3 room apartment with elevator in Jicin, Czech Republic
3 room apartment with elevator
Jicin, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment 3+kk and of 100 m ² and in the new apartment house and in t…
€202,293
per month
Properties features in Kralovehradecky kraj, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
