Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southeast
  4. Kraj Vysocina

Residential properties for sale in Kraj Vysocina, Czech Republic

okres Havlickuv Brod
1
1 property total found
Apartment in Habry, Czech Republic
Apartment
Habry, Czech Republic
1 016 m²
€ 417,768
The building can be used for storage or for light production with office and production faci…

Properties features in Kraj Vysocina, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir