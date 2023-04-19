Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Ustecky kraj
  5. okres Chomutov
  6. Klasterec nad Ohri

Residential properties for sale in Klasterec nad Ohri, Czech Republic

1 property total found
Apartmentin Klasterec nad Ohri, Czech Republic
Apartment
Klasterec nad Ohri, Czech Republic
237 m²
€ 134,121
House for sale with a layout of 5 + 1 and an area of 227 m2, located in the village of Boč j…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir