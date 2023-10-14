Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Carlsbad, Czech Republic

apartments
151
1 property total found
1 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/5
I offer a two-level apartment 2+1 in a brick building in the center of Karlovy Vary, on Kolm…
€160,000

