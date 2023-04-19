Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres cesky Krumlov
  6. Horni Plana

Residential properties for sale in Horni Plana, Czech Republic

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
1 000 m²
€ 794,809
Pension suitable for individual tourism, corporate events and weddings. The 1939 building ri…
1 room apartmentin okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 64,272
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. Th…
Apartmentin Northeast, Czech Republic
Apartment
Northeast, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 186,475
House 65m2 (3 + 1) with plot 1255m2 (living room with kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, children's…
1 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 165,566
apartment 1 + kk size 40.8 sq.m. located on the 3rd floor, oriented to the west side, with …
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 171,227
Layout 2 + kk area 41.5 m2 is located in a quiet and green place in Prague 4, on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 251,916
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house The apartment has a balcony on the so…
Housein Vcelna, Czech Republic
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 579,645
Apartmentin Czech Republic, Czech Republic
Apartment
Czech Republic, Czech Republic
50 m²
€ 211,587
Profitable apartments for rent in Prague. Area from 30 m2 to 50 m2 Offer from the owner. …
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 225,636
1 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 161,415
Apartment for sale 1 + kk 24 m ² in Prague area 10 & # 8212; To Strashnitsa 1 minute walk t…
2 room apartmentin okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 61,328
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Heating and hot water is provided by…
2 room apartmentin Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
€ 93,483
apartment 2 + kk 39m2 in brick house, on the 2nd floor after reconstruction, in excellent c…
