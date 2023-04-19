Czech Republic
Residential properties for sale in Horni Plana, Czech Republic
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
1 000 m²
€ 794,809
Pension suitable for individual tourism, corporate events and weddings. The 1939 building ri…
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
€ 64,272
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. Th…
Apartment
Northeast, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 186,475
House 65m2 (3 + 1) with plot 1255m2 (living room with kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, children's…
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 165,566
apartment 1 + kk size 40.8 sq.m. located on the 3rd floor, oriented to the west side, with …
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 171,227
Layout 2 + kk area 41.5 m2 is located in a quiet and green place in Prague 4, on the 4th flo…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 251,916
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house The apartment has a balcony on the so…
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 579,645
Apartment
Czech Republic, Czech Republic
50 m²
€ 211,587
Profitable apartments for rent in Prague. Area from 30 m2 to 50 m2 Offer from the owner. …
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 225,636
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
24 m²
€ 161,415
Apartment for sale 1 + kk 24 m ² in Prague area 10 & # 8212; To Strashnitsa 1 minute walk t…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 61,328
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Heating and hot water is provided by…
2 room apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
€ 93,483
apartment 2 + kk 39m2 in brick house, on the 2nd floor after reconstruction, in excellent c…
