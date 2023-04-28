Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Karlovarsky kraj
  5. Cheb District
  6. Cheb
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Cheb, Czech Republic

Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
885 m²
€ 588,120
The building is located in Heba, on Graza Street, and was originally used as a service car s…
Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
1 126 m²
€ 516,984
A warehouse with a total area of ​ ​ 1126 m2 in an excellent strategic place near the Heb in…
