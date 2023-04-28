Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Karlovarsky kraj
  5. Cheb District
  6. Cheb

Residential properties for sale in Cheb, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
885 m²
€ 588,120
The building is located in Heba, on Graza Street, and was originally used as a service car s…
Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
1 126 m²
€ 516,984
A warehouse with a total area of ​ ​ 1126 m2 in an excellent strategic place near the Heb in…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir