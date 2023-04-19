Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres cesky Krumlov
  6. cesky Krumlov

Residential properties for sale in cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 448,920
Apartment 3 + kk 72 m ² for sale in Palmovka/Liben area 6th floor of a new brick project wit…
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 252,180
Apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the high 1 floor, + crypt The apartment building is located near Mal…
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 368,609
apartment on the ground floor of a new building 2 + kk 48m2 + parking space + crypt + person…
3 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 103 m²
€ 691,779
For sale Apartment 3 + 1,103 m ² in the heart of Prague 1 2nd floor of the brick house after…
Apartmentin Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
52 m²
€ 140,998
Sale of brick fully furnished holiday home 2 + kk, in a beautiful and quiet place with beaut…
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 358,834
Apartment 2 + kk 70m2 in Yeseniova s residence on the 6th floor (brick house) A pleasant bon…
Apartmentin Brno, Czech Republic
Apartment
Brno, Czech Republic
195 m²
€ 313,319
brick house 4 + 1 195 m2 with terraces (estate), with a sharp-edged roof, one floor and part…
3 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 358,532
Offer for sale of a design apartment 3 + kk in private ownership located in the sought-after…
1 room apartmentin Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 105,258
For sale apartment 1 + 1 34 m ² in the suburbs of Prague, Neratovice district 11th floor of …
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 242,858
We offer for sale an apartment in personal property with a layout of 2 + KK on Koprshivnitsk…
1 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 195,759
Exclusive offer for sale of a 1 + 1 apartment, which is approved as another non-residential …
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
€ 388,611
apartment 2 + 1 63m2 in a brick house, on the 4th floor partially mebelirovanna in the heart…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir