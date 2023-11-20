Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. ceska Trebova
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in ceska Trebova, Czech Republic

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment with terrace in ceska Trebova, Czech Republic
Apartment with terrace
ceska Trebova, Czech Republic
Area 150 m²
House 150m2 4 + 1 (brick) with plot 566m2 + garage 19m2 + terrace 36m2 Heating: gas boiler p…
€143,598
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir