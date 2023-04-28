Central Moravia, the picturesque and fertile Czech region along the Morava River, attracts both tourists and potential property buyers. The first are interested in castles, caves and other sights, the others in the opportunity to purchase cheap accommodation of a good quality.

Location advantages

Both regions that make up Central Moravia — Olomouc and Zlín — have a well-developed infrastructure, and almost all of their settlements are easily accessible to larger cities: Brno is no more than an hour away, while Prague takes 2-2.5 hours. At the same time, this part of the country is rich in natural treasures, impeccable ecology and clean air. Central Moravia is a great place for a quiet life, whether you buy a house in the countryside or a flat in downtown Olomouc.

Another advantage of the region is financial affordability: the cost of housing in Central Moravia is much lower than in neighboring areas. So far prices are rising slowly, but this situation will not last long, and whoever has time to buy a house today, in a few years will be able to sell it for 10-15% more expensive.

What kind of property is available in Central Moravia

A pleasant surprise for those looking to buy a residential property in Central Moravia in the Czech Republic is the variety of properties on offer. There is a wide range of properties for sale:

Flats. Studios and 1-3-bedroom flats in old buildings and new buildings predominate, but apartments with bigger areas can also be found.

Mansions and cottages in the suburbs.

One- and two-storey houses in the countryside.

The cheapest accommodation is in small towns like Moravian Beroun, where on the secondary market you can buy a renovated 2-bedroom flat for 37 thousand euros, while in Olomouc the cost of a similar flat is 2.5 or even 3 times higher. A three-room flat in Olomouc is sold for 140-160 thousand euros. A house in the countryside is worth 80-150 thousand euros.

Where to buy a property in Central Moravia

The two main cities in the region, Olomouc and Zlín, are the most popular. For those interested in purchase of housing in new buildings in Central Moravia from a developer, Olomouc is worth a look: many new buildings have been built there in recent decades. The architecture of Zlín with a population of 75,000 people is characterised by low-rise, functionalist brick buildings. The city has plenty of rental potential thanks to its largest zoo in the country that attracts half a million tourists a year and its educational institutions include a university with over 10,000 students.

