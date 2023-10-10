Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Central Bohemia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

okres Kladno
51
Kladno
34
okres Praha-vychod
30
okres Praha-zapad
20
okres Benesov
19
okres Melnik
13
okres Kolin
12
okres Beroun
11
Show more
1 property total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Zdice, Czech Republic
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Zdice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a two-story two-storey modern family house with a swimming pool available …
€840,000

Property types in Central Bohemia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir