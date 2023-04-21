Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

okres Kladno
43
Kladno
31
okres Praha-vychod
20
okres Benesov
16
okres Praha-zapad
16
okres Melnik
13
okres Kolin
12
okres Beroun
10
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Mukarov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Mukarov, Czech Republic
1 222 m²
€ 1,602,120
For sale stylish guesthouse focused on sports and recreation, with a plot of 3588 m2, Prague…

Properties features in Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir