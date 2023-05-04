Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. okres Pribram
  6. Breznice

Residential properties for sale in Breznice, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
82 m²
€ 116,493
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 107,254
